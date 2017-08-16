EXCLUSIVE: Carole Radziwill and Adam Kenworthy's Age Difference Played a Role in Their Split, Source Says

It seems Carole Radziwill and Adam Kenworthy's age difference had an impact on their relationship, after all.

A source tells ET that age definitely played a factor in the Real Housewives of New York City star's recent split from her 32-year-old beau, "although they likely won't admit it."

"They broke up because they have different goals," the source says. "Carole has had a very impressive and fulfilling career and he’s just really starting to take off in the chef world. He is working on some exciting new projects and wants to pursue new opportunities and his attention needs to be on that."

"It was not an easy decision, but it was best for them," the source adds. "Plus, she enjoys her independence."

ET's source notes that while Radziwill, 53, unfollowed Kenworthy on Instagram, the two "care very deeply for each other and still very much love one another."

"They’re just at different places in their lives and want different things. They will always remain close and supportive of one another, but they are no longer a couple," the source explains. "They are 100% over."

