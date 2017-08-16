Ariel Winter Flashes Underboob as She Returns to 'Modern Family' Set -- See the Pic!

Ariel Winter isn't hiding anything!

The 19-year-old actress flashed some underboob in a Boomerang posted to Instagram on Tuesday to announce she's officially returned to work on the Modern Family set.

RELATED: Ariel Winter Rocks a Black Latex Mini-Dress in Sexy, Glam Look: Pics!

"First day back filming #ModernFamily season 9🦄," Winter wrote alongside the sexy clip where she's seen wearing jeans, a teeny white crop top and holding what looks like a call sheet.

First day back filming #ModernFamily season 9🦄 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Aug 15, 2017 at 9:20am PDT

RELATED: Ariel Winter and Boyfriend Levi Meaden 'Couldn't Be Happier' as They Celebrate 9-Month Anniversary

The actress is known for frequently showing off her bod in booty-baring pics or barely-there ensembles and has slammed body shamers for commenting on her risque looks.

Earlier this week, Winter and her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, celebrated nine months together. The couple took to Instagram to document their anniversary, as well as send each other sweet messages.

Watch the video below to see what they said.