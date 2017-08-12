Playing Ariel Winter and Boyfriend Levi Meaden 'Couldn't Be Happier' as They Celebrate 9-Month Anniversary

Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden are celebrating nine months together.

The cute couple took to Instagram on Friday to commemorate the milestone with adorable pics.

"9 months starting off on a night shoot with Stanley :) 💘," Winter captioned a shot of herself and Meaden petting Stanley the Giraffe. Meaden also penned a sweet message to his lady love.

"Happy 9 month anniversary to this beautiful woman!!! Every day is an adventure and I couldn't be happier," he wrote alongside a casual snap of Winter getting frozen yogurt.

Winter, 19, recently opened up about Meaden, 29, in an interview with Refinery 29 -- slamming those who are critical of their relationship.

"I don’t understand why someone would even comment on our situation at all," she said. "There are tons of people of all ages that live with their boyfriend. There are tons of people that live with their girlfriends, [and] tons of people that don’t live together and are super happy. But I’m super happy in the arrangement that we have. We love living together. It’s just great."

