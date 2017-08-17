Justin Theroux Says He Skipped an Audition for 'Friends': 'I Slept in That Day'

Justin Theroux may have met Jennifer Aniston a whole lot sooner in life.

The Leftovers star is featured in the latest issue of Mr. Porter magazine, and reveals that early on in his career, he decided to skip an audition in New York for a role on Friends, his now-wife's beloved '90s sitcom. "No, I didn’t bother,” he recalls. “I slept in that day. I wouldn’t have been prepared for [the fame].”

Theroux also opens up about Aniston's sense of humor, admitting that his wife of two years isn't afraid to shut down his jokes. "When it’s not funny, she calls me out," he notes. "She says, ‘That’s not funny.'"

As for whether Aniston allows fart jokes in their home, Theroux says she's not against them. "Of course she would allow a fart joke," he responds. "But I think she actually has a more refined sense of humor than to crack a fart joke. I think she’s funnier than that."

He later adds, "Why would a man be intimidated by a funny woman? In a perfect world, a relationship is two people laughing together."

Showing just how "refined" her humor can be, Aniston also speaks with the magazine about her handsome husband. "At first you think he could be like a serial killer, but he is actually the nicest person in the world," she quips.

Theroux has often talked about his real-life with Aniston versus how the media portrays their marriage, and he again refers to the tabloids' persona of him as something of an "avatar," as the magazine puts it. “It’s just not a part of me,” he explains. “There’s this slightly insane person running around on the covers of tabloids who is mentally ill, clearly.”

The 46-year-old actor-writer says he understands how fame can get to some people. “I think it does drive people insane and you can tell who those people are in the world,” he notes. “You have to be the guardian of your own senses. If a tree falls in the forest and you’re not there to see it, you know. But for the most part, it’s not as pervasive in our lives as people think. Occasionally you’ll get whacked by something. It’s definitely something you have to analyze and come to terms with. Which I think [my wife] has done very elegantly and pretty effortlessly.”

