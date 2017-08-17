Vanessa Hudgens Sends Loving Birthday Message to Boyfriend Austin Butler -- See the Sweet Pic!

Vanessa Hudgens has so much love for Austin Butler!

The 28-year-old actress dedicated a sweet message on Instagram to her boyfriend on his 26th birthday.

"Happy birthday to the love of my lifeeeee. 🎉🔮👑🌹🎂🍰🥂🏆🎁🎉💝," Hudgens wrote on Thursday alongside a cute black-and-white pic of the two about to kiss.

The couple has been together since 2011 and maintain a relatively private relationship.

This past weekend, the So You Think You Can Dance judge was presented with the "See Her" award at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards.

During her speech, the former Disney star thanked her fans and shared one of her favorite inspiring quotes.

"Martha Graham said this quote that I love. It says, 'You are unique, and if that has not been fulfilled, then something has been lost,'" she shared. "I think it is so important for us to lean into our individuality and to embrace our weirdness, to not be afraid of being different, because God made you you for a reason, so know that in your heart, you are enough, and the more that you lean into that, the brighter you will shine. Thank you so much and God bless."

