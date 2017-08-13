Vanessa Hudgens Gives Moving Acceptance Speech for 'See Her' Award at Teen Choice Awards: 'You Are Enough'

We see you, Vanessa Hudgens!

The 28-year-old actress was presented with the "See Her" award for her works towards "seeing a change" for women and girls in the media at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

RELATED: 2017 Teen Choice Awards -- The Complete Winners List

Hudgens rocked the red carpet in a sassy purple ensemble, and inside the awards show, gave a moving speech encouraging her fans to embrace their individuality.

"To all my fans out there, I just have to say thank you guys so much from the bottom of my heart. You guys have been with me through thick and thin, and you guys have been such a rock for me, so thank you," the former Disney star began her speech.

"Thank you so much to the Teen Choice Awards and the AMA for presenting me with this, I mean, ridiculously amazing award. You know, I'm not going to lie, when I was 25, I felt like I had it all figured out. And then I woke up at 27 and I realized I had no idea who I was, what I stood for, and what I wanted," she continued. "And It was terrifying and extremely humbling. But I look back on that moment really grateful because it pushed me to look deeper and figure out what type of woman I want to become."

"Martha Graham said this quote that I love. It says, 'You are unique, and if that has not been fulfilled, then something has been lost,'" Hudgens said. "I think it is so important for us to lean into our individuality and to embrace our weirdness, to not be afraid of being different, because God made you you for a reason, so know that in your heart, you are enough, and the more that you lean into that, the brighter you will shine. Thank you so much and God bless."

RELATED: Vanessa Hudgens Marks 1-Year Anniversary of Her Father’s Death: ‘I Know How Proud He Is’

See more on Hudgens in the video below.