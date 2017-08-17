Jesse Williams Breaks Silence On Custody Battle With Ex Aryn Drake-Lee

Days after news broke that Jesse Williams' estranged wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, was asking the court for sole legal and physical custody of their two children -- 3-year-old daughter Sadie and 2-year-old son Maceo -- the Grey's Anatomy star is breaking his silence.

"These are matters for the court to decide," Williams' representative said in a statement to ET on Thursday. "Jesse has been working tirelessly to maintain his bond with their children and it is important to note that the dramatizations made in Aryn's declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind."

In court documents obtained by ET, which Drake-Lee filed on Friday, Williams' estranged wife made several scathing allegations about him, claiming that he has missed numerous events in their children's lives, including their daughter's preschool graduation, because of his work, that he has "shared his time with the children with intimate partner(s)" and alleged that he has a hard time controlling his temper.

According to Williams rep, "The judge is fully informed on both sides of the story and will be making the final decision."

According to the document Drake-Lee filed, the couple tried marriage counseling in the fall of 2016, but their efforts were "unsuccessful." Williams moved out of the home in March 2017 and filed for divorce in April.

The pair tied the knot in September 2012, after dating for five years. When the actor filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split, he initially requested joint legal and physical custody.

In July, Williams addressed his divorce and denied rumors that he cheated on his estranged wife in Jay-Z's "Footnotes" video for his "4:44" track.

"I was in a relationship 13 years. 13 real years, not five years, not seven years, 13 years," Williams said in the video, "and all of a sudden mother**kers are writing think-pieces that I somehow threw a 13-year relationship — like, the most painful experience I’ve had in my life, like, with a person I’ve loved with all of my heart — that I threw a person and my family in the trash because a girl I work with is cute."

Around the time the video was released, Williams was spotted hanging out and catching a movie with actress Minka Kelly. The two co-starred in Lee Daniels' The Butler in 2013.

