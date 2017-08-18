EXCLUSIVE: How Demi Lovato Is Spending Her 25th Birthday

Demi Lovato turns 25 on Sunday, but she’ll be celebrating the following weekend!

ET caught up with the “Sorry Not Sorry” songstress recently, where she exclusively dished on her birthday plans.

“I am going to the Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather fight,” she said.

“That's all I've been looking forward to doing… ever since the fight was announced, I was like, I'm going to that fight. It's gonna be amazing and I can't wait to see who wins,” she added.

The highly anticipated boxing match pins the five-division professional boxing world champion (Mayweather) against the current UFC Lightweight Champion (McGregor) and takes place on Saturday, Aug. 26 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

And Demi won’t be there solo.

“I'll go with friends… yeah, that's what I think about when I think about my 25th birthday. I don't even have a party planned. I'm just thinking about the fight.”

The celebratory plans make perfect sense. Demi, a longtime boxing fan, has posted several Instagram videos of herself in the ring – though her favorite workout is jiu-jitsu. In fact, Demi revealed to ET that she’s almost a blue belt in the sport.

“I've been a white belt for over a year now and so it's time. But I can't, you can't ask for it… It goes white, blue, purple, brown, black. So I'll have a blue belt probably by the end of the year. But we'll see what happens.”

The former Disney star and fitness guru recently teamed up with Kate Hudson for a new Fabletics workout line, available now.