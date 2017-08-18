Olivia Newton-John Breaks Silence 3 Months After Cancer Relapse: 'I'm Feeling Great'

Olivia Newton-John is on the mend.



A rep for Olivia Newton-John tells ET exclusively, "Olivia is finishing her treatments and is excited to see her fans when she begins performing again next week."

The iconic singer also reached out to her fans with a health update recently, letting them know that she is "feeling better and so look forward to seeing you soon," months after revealing that she was going through a second bout with breast cancer.

"I’d like to express my gratitude to all of you who sent such kind and loving messages of support over the past few months," Newton-John, 68, added. "Your prayers and well wishes have truly helped me, and continued to lift my spirits."

Newton-John's video was also made to promote the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre's We Go Together campaign. The performer first battled breast cancer in 1992, undergoing a partial mastectomy, and becoming an advocate for breast cancer awareness and early detection. In May, after canceling the first half of her concert tour, Newton-John shared that back pain she had been having turned out to be breast cancer that had metastasized to the sacrum.

