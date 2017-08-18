Brandy Moved to Tears After Triumphant Return to Broadway's 'Chicago' -- See the Pics!

Brandy rocks Chicago!

The 38-year-old singer made a triumphant return to Broadway's Chicago on Thursday, reprising the role of Roxie Hart for a limited engagement.

Brandy was visibly moved during the curtain call, graciously thanking the audience while taking her bow, then visibly holding back tears as she stood beside her co-stars, Tom Hewitt and Lana Gordon.

Shortly before hitting the stage for last night's performance, Brandy shared a selfie showing off her full stage makeup. The pretty pic came one day after she shared on Instagram, "Just can't ever get enough of @chicagomusical ❤️ #RoxieHart saved my life and she will forever be a part of me."

The "What About Us" singer first played the Merry Murderess in a four-month extended engagement on the Great White Way in 2015, then reprised the role as part of the Chicago national tour in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. Her current run as Roxie will last through Aug. 31.

The musical is a bright spot in what has been a tough, busy summer for Brandy. In June, she was hospitalized after losing consciousness on a flight from Los Angeles to New York City. After she was released, her rep told ET, "She has been traveling extensively as part of an ongoing tour and several personal appearances. In recent days, she has taken more than 10 long-haul flights including internationally... The stress of all of the traveling and working so incessantly has exhausted her."

Then in August, her nearly two-decade feud with Monica -- aka her partner on the GRAMMY-winning 1998 duet, "The Boy Is Mine" -- was reportedly reignited after, of all things, a remembrance post on Whitney Houston's birthday. Though the comments have since been turned off, according to Page Six, Brandy was reportedly not pleased with critics who thought her 'gram was self-centered and wrote in the comments, "Monica needs to really check her evil a** fans. It's so much stuff I can post about hateful things they say to me … but I will never have time for that. Always thinking something is about her. It’s not!!!!"

Luckily, Brandy's now got the bright lights of Broadway on her side once again!

