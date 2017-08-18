EXCLUSIVE: Wells Adams Speaks Out Regarding Rumors That He's the Next 'Bachelor'

Could Wells Adams be the next star of The Bachelor?

ET exclusively caught up with the reality star on Friday, who told us taking on the role isn't totally out of the question.

"No one's talked to me about it," Adams, who competed on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette and season four of Bachelor in Paradise, said. "It's something I wouldn't take lightly and I'd have to speak to my family about. I have a big family, four siblings, nieces and nephews. Your family has to be a part of that world. I'd want their blessing before I would consider it."

Ever since Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette wrapped, Bachelor Nation has been trying to figure out who will be the next man handing out the roses. In addition to Adams, Peter Kraus, Dean Unglert and Eric Bigger are a few of the other names fans believe are being considered for the all-new season.

And it looks like Adams already has Bachelor in Paradise alumni on his side -- lovebirds Evan Bass and Carly Waddell are totally #TeamAdams!

"I think Wells would be the greatest dark horse candidate," Bass revealed during an interview with ET on Monday. "Dean is too young. Peter was on a mission to be the Bachelor, which if he makes it, good for him, but he was smart. That guy, he said all of the right Bachelor things to say, and kudos to him for doing it... but I think Wells would be a great choice."

But as we've witnessed before, ABC could surprise us and pick someone no one would expect, like they did with Nick Viall. While chatting with ET last month, host Chris Harrison confirmed a new Bachelor has not been chosen yet. He said the next Bachelor star will probably not be announced until after Bachelor in Paradise "runs its course." Adams is the bartender on the show's fourth season, which is currently airing on ABC.

"They'd all be great Bachelors, they would," Harrison said. "I can't poke a hole in any of them, but in all seriousness, we've not picked a Bachelor. So, I can tell you, no Bachelor is chosen."

"Nick [Viall] popped out of Paradise if you remember, we didn't see that coming," he continued. "We weren't planning on it and then it happened. I think, lesson learned, we're going to wait and just watch it all play out. [Fans will know] as soon as I do. We don't start taping for quite some time. So there's no reason -- I know people would love for us to announce it, but there's no reason to. We would just be jumping the gun. So, we're going to wait."

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Watch the video below to hear highlights from the two-night premiere!