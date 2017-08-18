Robin Thicke's Girlfriend April Love Geary Shows Off Growing Baby Bump in Tiny Bikini -- See the Pics!
Robin Thicke's girlfriend, April Love Geary, is showing off her tiny baby bump!
The model took to Instagram on Friday to share a handful of pics from her vacation in Hawaii, sharing the first snaps of her growing belly.
"Happy in Hawaii with my lil peanut 🌴," Geary wrote alongside a pic of herself in a blue and pink floral bikini and cradling her belly.
She later shared additional photos, including a gorgeous outside shot where she's sitting on the grass and a cute selfie.
On Thursday, Geary announced on Instagram that she and Robin Thicke are expecting their first child together. ET later learned that the couple's baby is a girl.
"Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we're having a baby! The due date is March 1st, Alan's birthday! ❤️," she wrote alongside a black-and-white sonogram pic.
