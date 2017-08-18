Savannah Chrisley Splits From NBA Boyfriend Luke Kennard After 4 Months

Savannah Chrisley and Luke Kennard have called it quits.​

The 20-year-old Chrisley Knows Best reality star and her Detriot Pistons boyfriend have broken up after four months of dating, ET confirms.​

"The last four months I've been dating Luke have been great, but as a young woman of faith I made the decision that with where Luke and I both are in our careers, it was best to part as friends rather than deal with the pressures of wondering if you are the only one," Chrisley said in a statement to ET.​ "I was brought up to know my worth. I'm 20 now and so excited to live my life as beautifully as God intended, I will forever love the Kennard family."

In June, The Faith Over Fear designer made her relationship Instagram official with a now-deleted pic of the two at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center after Kennard was drafted by the NBA.

"Yep y’all…he’s my guy could not be more proud of him!! Thank you for choosing me @lukekennard5,” she wrote at the time,​ along​ with the hashtag ​"​#myboyfriendishot.​"​

Last week, Kennard even wished his then-girlfriend a happy birthday on Instagram.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!! Wish I was there to celebrate with you. I hope you have the best day and I can't wait to see you again! 😍," he captioned a solo shot of the blonde beauty.

