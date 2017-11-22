Nick Carter Is 'Shocked and Saddened' by Sexual Assault Allegations Made by Dream's Melissa Schuman

Nick Carter is responding to claims made by Melissa Schuman that he sexually assaulted her over a decade ago.

"I am shocked and saddened by Ms. Schuman’s accusations. Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual," Carter said in a statement to ET. "We went on to record a song and perform together, and I was always respectful and supportive of Melissa both personally and professionally. This is the first that I am hearing about these accusations, nearly two decades later. It is contrary to my nature and everything I hold dear to intentionally cause someone discomfort or harm."

In the early 2000s, Schuman was part of the girl group Dream while Carter was, and still is, a member of the Backstreet Boys. On Tuesday, Schuman posted an essay on her private blog accusing the 37-year-old singer of raping her when she paid a visit to his home. At the time of the alleged incident, Schuman says she was 18 years old and he was 22.