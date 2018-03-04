Olympic Skaters Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu Talk Meeting Margot Robbie & If They’ll Do ‘DWTS’ (Exclusive)

Figure skaters Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu may have won bronze at the Winter Olympics last month, but they were golden on the Oscars red carpet on Sunday.

Nagasu stunned in a pale blue, embroidered Tadashi Shoji gown with jewel detail, accessorized with her bronze medal from the team figure skating competition at the Pyeongchang Games, which she showed off to ET’s Kevin Frazier and Nancy O’Dell. Rippon -- who wasn’t carrying his medal only because he “didn’t have a clutch” -- also turned heads on the carpet in a Moschino suit, complete with a leather bow tie and harness.

“We went to Jeremy Scott's studio and he's just incredible,” Rippon raved. “So he pulled out a bunch of options and I saw this and I said, you know what, it's crazy, it's different, and I think that pretty much sums me up in two words.”

The friends and fellow skaters also dished to ET about the Hollywood stars they were most excited to meet at the awards show, which included Jennifer Lawrence, and, of course, Margot Robbie, who was nominated for a Best Actress Oscar for playing notorious figure skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya.

“We loved it! We related to it except for one part of it,” Nagasu said, making a sly joke about becoming the first American woman to land a triple axel at the Olympics, a feat that Harding tried to accomplish at the 1994 Lillehammer Games. “But, you know, to have a figure skating movie out on the carpet, and up for a nomination, it really means a lot to all of us... And I can't wait for our movie to come out!”

Robbie trained for months to be able to film some of I, Tonya’s intense figure skating scenes, and both Rippon and Nagasu said they were “really impressed” at the actress’ on-ice skills.

“I had to start when I was five to get to the triple axel… and, you know, I'm not brave outside of figure skating. So, for her to come out like that and to be fabulous?” Nagasu marveled. “I'm so embarrassed that I said I'm proud of her, but I really am. When I see her I'm just going to give her a big ol' hug!”

So, is Dancing With the Stars next for the dynamic duo? Rippon’s choreographer, Benji Schwimmer, recently told ET that he thinks it would be “pretty damn awesome” for the pair to be the show’s first same-sex duo, and Nagasu said she’s game to compete against her pal!

“I hope so!” she said of being cast on the next DWTS season. “I think I would take him on pretty well.”

“We still have the world championships coming up, so we're just, you know, taking everything in,” Rippon added. “We're here tonight, we're having a great time, and maybe! You never know.”

See more from the 2018 Oscars in the video below!

