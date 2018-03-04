Adam Rippon Wears Stylish Leather Harness to the 2018 Oscars -- See His Look!

New trend alert?

Adam Rippon arrived to the 90th Academy Awards red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood in a unique ensemble. The 28-year-old Olympic figure skater wore a leather harness under his crisp white shirt and black tuxedo by Jeremy Scott of Moschino. The suit included a stylish jacket that featured shoulder cutouts and more leather detailing holding the sleeves together. The athlete added a touch of shine with his leather bow tie and shiny black loafers.

"Just something casual," Rippon wrote on his Instagram Stories prior to taking the red carpet.

Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tyra Banks was absolutely loving Rippon's outfit, tweeting that he looked fierce.

The first openly gay U.S. athlete sent to the Winter Olympics was a fan favorite, with celebs like Mandy Moore and Sally Fields fangirling over him.

Fields even tried to set up her son, Sam Greisman, with Rippon, taking to Twitter to get his attention.

"Just some really helpful advice from my mom on how to deal with my Olympic crush," Greisman tweeted, along with a screenshot from their text message exchange.

See more of the exchange in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Olympian Adam Rippon Announces LGBTQ Youth Fundraising Campaign With GLAAD

Mandy Moore Totally Fangirls Over Olympian Adam Rippon

Adam Rippon’s Rihanna Routine You Won’t See at Olympics Gala Featured His Own Cover of ‘Diamonds’ (Exclusive)

Related Gallery