Sally Field's Son Reaches Out to Olympic Figure Skater Adam Rippon (Exclusive)

After Sally Field tried to set up her son, Sam Greisman, with Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, the actress' 30-year-old son has reached out to the athlete to apologize for his mother's hilarious behavior.

ET has learned that Greisman sent Rippon an Instagram direct message this week to apologize for his mom’s attempt to set the two of them up. A source tells ET that Greisman felt bad that Rippon probably felt put on the spot.

Rippon has yet to respond to Greisman’s message, the source adds. After Field tried to catch the ice skater's attention on Twitter last week, Rippon, who is the first openly gay U.S. male athlete to qualify for the Winter Olympics, responded to the actress and her son.

"Sam, your mom -- I admire her," he said during an interview with Buzzfeed. "And I'm sure one day we're going to meet! So thanks, Mom."

ET has reached out to Greisman for comment.

