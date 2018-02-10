Omarosa Returns to 'Celebrity Big Brother' After Receiving Medical Attention

Omarosa is giving Celebrity Big Brother her all.

The reality star was sent to the hospital after competing in the show's Head of Household competition, viewers found out on Friday, just hours after the first star was evicted from the house.

"Omarosa had everything to lose, I mean, I put her in the hospital," Marissa Jaret Winokur told fellow contestant Ross Mathews on the show's live feed. "She's going to be okay." The two were also overheard talking about former contestant Christmas Abbott, who was allowed to re-enter the competition after being treated for a broken ankle.

Marissa to Ross (3:20 AM)- This is hilarious that you and I knocked out those people. Omarosa had everything to lose. I didnt. I mean, I put her in the hospital. She is going to be okay #CBBUS#BBCeleb — Big Brother Daily (@BB_Updates) February 10, 2018

A rep for CBS tells ET, "Omarosa has returned to the Celebrity Big Brother house after receiving medical attention last night and today for an asthma attack. This development will be addressed on the Sunday night broadcast."

In the week since the show started, Omarosa has already managed to become a topic of conversation in the house. After being evicted on Friday's episode, Chuck Liddell told ET's Brice Sander that Keisha Knight Pulliam andOmarosaa "are the big targets right now."

See more on Celebrity Big Brother in the video below.

