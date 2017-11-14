‘One Tree Hill’ Stars James Lafferty, Lee Norris and More Support Co-Stars After Allegations Against Show's EP

The women of One Tree Hill are not standing alone.

On Monday, the female cast and crew members of the beloved drama -- including Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz -- accusing showrunner Mark Schwahn of sexual misconduct.

Shortly after their letter was released, many of their male co-stars came forward on social media to lend their support.

The letter came after One Tree Hill writer Audrey Wauchope alleged that she was sexually harassed in a series of tweets over the weekend. Though Wauchope didn’t directly name Schwahn in her messages, her female co-workers did in their open letter.

“Many of us were, to varying degrees, manipulated psychologically and emotionally," the letter read after naming Schwahn directly. "More than one of us is still in treatment for post-traumatic stress. Many of us were put in uncomfortable positions and had to swiftly learn to fight back, sometimes physically, because it was made clear to us that the supervisors in the room were not the protectors they were supposed to be.”