Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton & 'One Tree Hill' Cast & Crew Pen Letter on EP's Alleged 'Traumatizing' Behavior

"Many of us were, to varying degrees, manipulated psychologically and emotionally," the letter continued. "More than one of us is still in treatment for post-traumatic stress. Many of us were put in uncomfortable positions and had to swiftly learn to fight back, sometimes physically, because it was made clear to us that the supervisors in the room were not the protectors they were supposed to be. Many of us were spoken to in ways that ran the spectrum from deeply upsetting, to traumatizing, to downright illegal. And a few of us were put in positions where we felt physically unsafe. More than one woman on our show had her career trajectory threatened."

According to the letter, the female cast members, crew members and staff writers "confided in each other" and "set up safe spaces to talk about his behavior and how to handle it." They would "warn new women who joined our ranks," and claimed that no one on the show was "fully unaware."

Additionally, they claim that they were threatened or coerced into staying silent, and that many of the women who worked on the show "were told, during filming, that coming forward to talk about this culture would result in our show being canceled and hundreds of lovely, qualified, hard-working, and talented people losing their jobs."