Kevin Spacey Faces Multiple Allegations of Sexual Misconduct by 'House of Cards' Crew and Other New Accusers
Further allegations of sexual misconduct have been leveled against Kevin Spacey by accusers who claim to have been harassed by the actor.
Following allegations made by actor Anthony Rapp -- who claimed that Spacey made sexual advances on him in 1986 when he was a 14-year-old Broadway star -- earlier this week, a number of other men have come out to share their own accounts of alleged misconduct.
Filmmaker Tony Montana, best known for directing the acclaimed documentary Overnight, alleged that Spacey groped him at a bar in 2003.
"I went up to order a drink and Kevin came up to me and put his arm around me," Montana claimed in an interview with Radar Online. "He was telling me to come with him, to leave the bar. He put his hand on my crotch forcefully and grabbed my whole package."
Montana claims that Spacey appeared to be intoxicated and alleges that the actor then attempted to follow him into the bathroom after Montana strongly rebuffed his advances.
"I backed him out the door and I pushed him," he stated. "One of his friends was in line and I said, 'It's time to take your boy home.' They all ended up leaving.'"
On Thursday, Vulture published an interview with a man -- who spoke with the publication on the condition of retaining anonymity -- who claimed to have had a sexual relationship with Spacey when he was a teenager.
The unnamed accuser said that he met Spacey in New York in 1983, when he was 14 and Spacey was 24. He alleged that Spacey gave him his phone number and the two engaged in a physical relationship.
He further alleges that Spacey attempted to forcibly have sex with him after he had told the actor he didn't want to.
"I told him I didn't want that, he went again to do it, I told him no, he went again and pushed harder and grabbed me and pushed harder," the man alleged. "I don’t know how I would see that as anything besides an attempted rape, which I was able to thwart."
Vulture reached out to Spacey's reps for comments on the allegations, and reported that the actor's attorney responded in an email that Spacey "absolutely denies the allegations."
Another report, published by CNN on Thursday, claims that Spacey made the set of House of Cards a "toxic environment for young men who had to interact with him at all in the crew, cast, background actors," according to one of eight production assistants and crew members who spoke with CNN on the condition of anonymity.
One of the unnamed production assistants interviewed in the report claimed that Spacey sexually assaulted him when he was tasked with driving Spacey to the House of Cards set.
"I was in a state of shock," he told CNN. "He was a man in a very powerful position on the show and I was someone very low on the totem pole and on the food chain there."
The production assistant claimed that, months before the alleged sexual assault, he had complained to his supervisor that Spacey had been sexually harassing him. He told CNN that the supervisor's solution was "to never let the production assistant be alone with Spacey while they were on set."
Another unnamed House of Cards crewmember claimed that Spacey sexually harassed him as well, telling CNN, "He would put his hands on me in weird ways… He would come in and massage my shoulders from behind or put his hands around me or touch my stomach sometimes in weird ways that in normal everyday conversation would not be appropriate."
Media Rights Capital, the production company behind the hit Netflix series, released a statement to ET on Thursday regarding the new reports.
"We are deeply troubled to learn about these new allegations that are being made to the press concerning Kevin Spacey’s interaction with members of the crew of House of Cards," MRC stated. "As the producer of the show, creating and maintaining a safe working environment for our cast and crew has always been our top priority. We have consistently reinforced the importance of employees reporting any incident without fear of retaliation and we have investigated and taken appropriate actions following any complaints."
"For example, during our first year of production in 2012, someone on the crew shared a complaint about a specific remark and gesture made by Kevin Spacey. Immediate action was taken following our review of the situation and we are confident the issue was resolved promptly to the satisfaction of all involved," the statement continued. "Mr. Spacey willingly participated in a training process and since that time MRC has not been made aware of any other complaints involving Mr. Spacey."
"In response to the current situation, on Tuesday of this week, MRC installed an anonymous complaint hotline, crisis counselors, and sexual harassment legal advisors for the crew. MRC will continue to thoroughly investigate all current claims and any new claims that are formally brought to our attention, and will continue to monitor our own production and practices to ensure that our cast and crew feel safe and supported," the statement added.
Production on season six of House of Cardswas shut down this week amid the growing number of allegations against the show's star, who also serves as an executive producer on the series.
Netflix released a separate statement on Thursday, claiming that they were only aware of one incident of sexual misconduct allegedly involving Spacey.
"When the allegations broke about Kevin Spacey on Sunday night, in conjunction with MRC, we sent a representative to set on Monday morning. Netflix was just made aware of one incident, five years ago, that we were informed was resolved swiftly. On Tuesday, in collaboration with MRC, we suspended production, knowing that Kevin Spacey wasn't scheduled to work until Wednesday," the digital streaming media service stated. "Netflix is not aware of any other incidents involving Kevin Spacey on set. We continue to collaborate with MRC and other production partners to maintain a safe and respectful working environment. We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the production."
ET has reached out to Spacey's reps for comment on the allegations.
These latest accusations against the embattled actor come in the wake of Rapp's interview with Buzzfeed, published on Sunday, in which the actor alleged that he met Spacey several times at multiple post-shows events in 1986, when both performers were starring in separate Broadway shows.
The now-46-year-old star claimed that Spacey invited him to a party at his apartment, and when he went he was the only non-adult. Rapp claims that he ended up wandering into one of the bedrooms to watch TV, and after the party ended, Spacey came into the room, picked him up, placed him on his bed and climbed on top of him, making a sexual advance.
Rapp alleged that Spacey appeared to be drunk and that "he was trying to seduce me."
"I don't know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually," the actor said in the interview.
Rapp said that thinking of the alleged incident is still "deeply confusing" for him.
"My stomach churns," he said. "I still to this day can't wrap my head around so many aspects of it."
Spacey released a statement responding to Rapp's allegations hours after the report was published, in which the 58-year-old actor said, "I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor. I’m beyond horrified to hear his story."
"I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago," he continued. "But if I did behave as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years."
Spacey then used the statement to address rumors regarding his sexuality, writing, "I have loved and had romantic relationships with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man."
Spacey's decision to come out as gay in response to sexual misconduct allegations was roundly criticized by many, including the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation.
Following the additional accusations made in subsequent days, the actor's rep released a statement to ET on Wednesday, saying, "Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment. No other information is available at this time."
