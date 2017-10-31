'This Is Us' Removes Kevin Spacey Reference Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegation
Tuesday night's This Is Us is going to look a little different.
The episode has been edited to remove a reference to Kevin Spacey amid the allegation of sexual misconduct leveled against the 58-year-old actor.
"In light of recent events, the producers have decided to remove the brief reference to Kevin Spacey," 20th Century Fox Television said in a statement to ET on Tuesday.
The reference occurred when Kevin's (Justin Hartley) roommate says, "Dude, I booked the Kevin Spacey movie."
ET's Cameron Mathison asked Hartley about the reference at the Bad Moms Christmas premiere on Monday, where he revealed he wasn't sure if the show would be altered.
"Our show has a way of always sort of being... I don't know if we're psychic," he said, referring to the show's line about the Kardashians "multiplying" around the time ET learned of the family's pregnancies. "I'm not in that room, so I wouldn't know [if they'll remove the reference.]"
Spacey was accused by Anthony Rapp of sexual misconduct on Sunday, when the actor claimed that the House of Cards star made a sexual advance on him when he was 14 years old and Spacey was 26.
In a statement posted to Twitter on Sunday night, Spacey said he had no recollection of the encounter, but said he offers "the sincerest apology" if he "did behave as he describes." Spacey also came out as gay in the statement, revealing that "I choose now to live as a gay man."
