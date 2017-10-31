'This Is Us' Removes Kevin Spacey Reference Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegation

Tuesday night's This Is Us is going to look a little different.

The episode has been edited to remove a reference to Kevin Spacey amid the allegation of sexual misconduct leveled against the 58-year-old actor.

"In light of recent events, the producers have decided to remove the brief reference to Kevin Spacey," 20th Century Fox Television said in a statement to ET on Tuesday.

The reference occurred when Kevin's (Justin Hartley) roommate says, "Dude, I booked the Kevin Spacey movie."