'House Of Cards' Production Suspended Indefinitely Following Kevin Spacey Sexual Misconduct Allegation
Filming on the upcoming final season of House of Cards has been suspended indefinitely, Netflix and Media Rights Capital said in a statement to ET on Tuesday.
The decision comes two days after actor Anthony Rapp alleged that the hit show's star, Kevin Spacey, made sexual advances on him when he was 14 years old and Spacey was 26.
“MRC and Netflix have decided to suspend production on House of Cards season six, until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew," the statement reads.
On Monday, Netflix and Media Rights Capital announced that company executives had flown to Baltimore, Maryland, to meet with the show's cast and crew following the allegation against Spacey. It was also announced that the show's sixth season will be its last.
'House of Cards' Ending After Season 6 Amid Kevin Spacey Sexual Misconduct Allegation
“Media Rights Capital and Netflix are deeply troubled by last night’s news concerning Kevin Spacey,” the statement read. “In response to last night’s revelations, executives from both of our companies arrived in Baltimore this afternoon to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported. As previously scheduled, Kevin Spacey is not working on set at this time.”
In a Buzzfeed News report published on Sunday, the now 46-year-old Rapp alleged that he met Spacey at a post-show event when both performers were starring in separate Broadway shows. The actor claims that he went to a party at Spacey's apartment a few days later and that, as the party ended, Spacey picked him up, placed him on his bed and climbed on top of him, making a sexual advance.
Hours after the report, 58-year-old Spacey tweeted that he was "beyond horrified" at Rapp's story, and came out as gay.
"I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor. I’m beyond horrified to hear his story," Spacey wrote. "I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years."
"I know that there are stories out there about me and that some have been fueled by the fact that I have been so protective of my privacy," he continued. "As those closest to me know, in my life, I have had relationships with both men and women. I have loved and had romantic relationships with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man."
GLAAD Says Kevin Spacey Coming Out as Gay Shouldn't 'Be Used to Deflect From Allegations of Sexual Assault'
On Monday, House of Cards creator and former showrunner Beau Willimon commented on the allegation against Spacey.
“Anthony Rapp’s story is deeply troubling," Willimon tweeted on Monday. "During the time I worked with Kevin Spacey on House of Cards I neither witnessed nor was aware of any inappropriate behavior on set or off. That said, I take reports of such behavior seriously, and this is no exception. I feel for Mr. Rapp and I support his courage.”
