'House of Cards' Ending After Season 6 Amid Kevin Spacey Sexual Misconduct Allegation

House of Cards will end after its next season, ET can confirm.

While Deadline reports that Netflix opted to pull the plug on the Emmy-winning show on Monday, a source close to production tells ET that the decision to end the show after its sixth season was made “months ago.”

Another insider adds that “even before all of this, the show had kind of run its course.” The source confirmed that filming commenced on season six of the series two weeks ago.

Confirmation of the popular series ending comes a day after actor Anthony Rapp accused its lead star, Kevin Spacey, of making sexual advances on him when he was 14 years old and Spacey was 26.