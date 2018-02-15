Oprah Winfrey Admits That She Did 'Think About' Running for President

There was a moment when Oprah Winfrey did ponder what it would be like to run for office.

In an upcoming interview for 60 Minutes, which aired in part on Thursday's CBS This Morning, Winfrey admits that she did take into account all the people insisting she should make a 2020 presidential bid after her powerful speech at this year's Golden Globe Awards.

"When there was so much talk about it ...Gayle [King] was every day saying, 'You should think about it. You always say when things show up you should think about it.'"

Winfrey reveals, "I had a lot of wealthy men calling me, telling me they would run my campaign and raise a billion dollars for me. I think when you have that many people whose opinions you value coming at you, it's worthy of thinking about."

That being said, Winfrey still has no intention of running for president. "I've never looked outside for other people to tell me when I should be making a move," she explains. "And wouldn’t I know? If God wanted me to run, wouldn't God tell me? I haven't heard that."

She adds, "I'd feel that I have a responsibility as a person who has a big voice in this country to use it to promote justice and kindness and good will in the world. It never has felt to me that that I was supposed to be political and it still does not feel that to me."

Winfrey, 64, confesses that she's "humbled" that people would actually think she has what it takes to be president. "It's just not in my spirit," she continues. "It's not my DNA."

After airing a snippet of Winfrey's 60 Minutes interview, which will air in its entirety this Sunday on the CBS show, King also spoke about the buzz around Winfrey running for president.

"Everywhere she goes today people still come up to her and say, 'Will you at least consider it?'" King said while at the CBS This Morning anchors table. "So when she says it's not in her DNA, I do think she feels that and I don't think anyone should be convinced to run for president."

In an exclusive interview with ET following the Golden Globes, Winfrey's best friend further explained why the Queen of Talk was not so eager to get into politics.

"Listen, Oprah has got a very nice life," she said. "She is doing very well for herself and this is not something she is seeking or trying to encourage people to even encourage her to run."

King did, however, admit that she personally likes "the sound of President Winfrey."

