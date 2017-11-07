Oprah Winfrey & Ava DuVernay Talk Turning 'Pain to Beauty' in Light of Hollywood Harassment Cases (Exclusive)
Oprah Winfrey and Ava DuVernay are looking on the bright side of the current Hollywood harassment cases and hope that women take their pain and "turn it into beauty."
ET's Nischelle Turner caught up with the media mogul and the Selma director at the Queen Sugar season two finale event in West Hollywood, California, on Tuesday, where they discussed how women can continue to lift one another in good times and in bad.
"Both Ava and I understand this, that wherever you climb to the ladder, it's your responsibility, actually, to open that up, to reach back and bring somebody else along with you," Winfrey told ET. "And to do that [with] as much grace and also the power that you hold."
Meanwhile, DuVernay wants to turn the conversation around and help the victims instead of focusing on the culprits.
"I think we need to take the spotlight and turn it away from what these very foul, misguided, sexist, misogynistic, rapist, pedophiles have done and turn it to the people who have been harmed. And turn that pain to beauty," DuVernay tells ET. "I think art is a way to do that, and so many of the women who have been affected by it are artists. I encourage, and bolster, and support women to find ways to turn that pain into beauty. I believe we will. We've always done that, so it'll happen again."
As far as Winfrey, she's already begun to do her part to help others and believes that this moment in the industry will shape the future for the better.
"I'm not happy that it happened the way that it did, but this moment, I feel a seminal moment. It's a really powerful time for everybody to get woke," Winfrey expressed. "Not just about sexual harassment but about the way you view somebody who has less power than you do. This is really a question about power and the misuse and abuse of power. So I think it's a time for those of us who do hold some to come together and to see what we can do to further this moment that's actually happening."
The Queen Sugar season two finale airs Nov. 15 on OWN.
