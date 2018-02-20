Oprah Winfrey Matches George and Amal Clooney With $500K Donation to March for Our Lives Movement

Oprah Winfrey has made a generous $500,000 donation to the March for Our Lives movement, matching a contribution made by George Clooney and his wife, Amal, earlier on Tuesday.

The talk show queen announced her support for the movement in a tweet posted on Tuesday afternoon.

“George and Amal, I couldn’t agree with you more,” Winfrey, 64, wrote. “I am joining forces with you and will match your $500,000 donation to ‘March For Our Lives.’ These inspiring young people remind me of the Freedom Riders of the 60s who also said we’ve had ENOUGH and our voices will be heard.”

As part of the movement, children and families plan to march the streets of Washington, D.C., on March 24 to protest gun violence and mass shootings, such as the Feb 14. massacare, which left 17 people dead in Florida.

The Clooneys also plan to take part in the march.

“Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and eloquence of these young men and women from Stoneman Douglas High School," they said in a statement. "Our family will be there on March 24 to stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country, and in the name of our children Ella and Alexander, we’re donating 500,000 dollars to help pay for this groundbreaking event. Our children’s lives depend on it.”

