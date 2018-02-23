Orlando Bloom and His Son Flynn Have Adorable Guys' Lunch Date

Orlando Bloom only has time for very important people.

The 41-year-old actor spent some quality time with his 7-year-old son, Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, on Friday. The former Lord of the Rings star and his boy had a lunch date and shared the adorable moment on Instagram.

Simply captioned, "Very important lunch date 🙌🏻👊🏻❤️," Bloom is seen smiling in the sweet snap as he and his son, whose face is covered behind his glass, enjoyed their time together.

Later that night, Bloom shared an uplifting message he read to his son during a bedtime story.

Flynn will soon become an older brother. Kerr is currently pregnant with her second child, her first with husband, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this month, the Australian model revealed a silly story about how Flynn asked her if she was having a baby the day after she got married to Spiegel last May.

"Evan and I had been together for a while and he was like, 'When are we going to have another baby brother or sister?'" Kerr recalled. "And we were like, 'Look, we've got to get married first.'"

"So, the day after the wedding," she continued, "he comes running in and he's like, 'Mommy, is it in there?' I was like, 'Honey, give it a minute.'"

Meanwhile, Bloom and Kerr remain close and have nothing but great things to say about one another. On her 34th birthday last year, Bloom shared a special message dedicated to his ex, calling her "an amazing mother, co-parent and friend."

