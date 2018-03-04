Oscars' 'In Memoriam' Honors Roger Moore, Don Rickles and Other Hollywood Icons -- But Who Got Snubbed?
The 90th Annual Academy Awards paid special tribute to the stars, filmmakers and executives Hollywood lost over the past year with a heartfelt In Memoriam segment.
The somber moment featured musical accompaniment by Eddie Vedder, who honored the memory of Tom Petty with a performance of the late musician's 1999 single, "Room at the Top."
As Vedder, 53, performed, the Oscars' traditional In Memoriam montage played on the massive screens behind him, recalling the lives and legacies of such late Hollywood luminaries as Harry Dean Stanton, director George A. Romero, James Bond star Roger Moore, Martin Landau, John Heard, Sam Shepard and Don Rickles, among many others.
The Academy also made sure to honor some international stars who made a huge impact on American cinema, including Bollywood superstar Sridevi, who died on Feb. 24 after accidentally drowning in a bathtub in her Dubai hotel room at the age of 54.
However, as always, there were quite a few stars who didn't make the televised segment and it rubbed a lot of people online the wrong way. Among the snubs that drew the most ire were actors Powers Boothe, Robert Guillaume, John Hillerman, Adam West, Jim Nabors, John Mahoney, Rose Marie and Jerry Van Dyke.
The segment also left out Poltergiest director Tobe Hooper and director Lewis Gilbert, who directed three films in the James Bond franchise and was even nominated for an Oscar in 1967 for directing Alfie.
For a look at some highlights from this year's Oscars, check out the video below.
