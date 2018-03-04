Oscars' 'In Memoriam' Honors Roger Moore, Don Rickles and Other Hollywood Icons -- But Who Got Snubbed?

The 90th Annual Academy Awards paid special tribute to the stars, filmmakers and executives Hollywood lost over the past year with a heartfelt In Memoriam segment.

The somber moment featured musical accompaniment by Eddie Vedder, who honored the memory of Tom Petty with a performance of the late musician's 1999 single, "Room at the Top."

As Vedder, 53, performed, the Oscars' traditional In Memoriam montage played on the massive screens behind him, recalling the lives and legacies of such late Hollywood luminaries as Harry Dean Stanton, director George A. Romero, James Bond star Roger Moore, Martin Landau, John Heard, Sam Shepard and Don Rickles, among many others.

The Academy also made sure to honor some international stars who made a huge impact on American cinema, including Bollywood superstar Sridevi, who died on Feb. 24 after accidentally drowning in a bathtub in her Dubai hotel room at the age of 54.

However, as always, there were quite a few stars who didn't make the televised segment and it rubbed a lot of people online the wrong way. Among the snubs that drew the most ire were actors Powers Boothe, Robert Guillaume, John Hillerman, Adam West, Jim Nabors, John Mahoney, Rose Marie and Jerry Van Dyke.

The segment also left out Poltergiest director Tobe Hooper and director Lewis Gilbert, who directed three films in the James Bond franchise and was even nominated for an Oscar in 1967 for directing Alfie.

No John Mahoney in the Oscars In Memoriam?!?! 😢 pic.twitter.com/RveDDiwujV — Charis Young (@Charistocrat) March 5, 2018

A bit Disrespectful of the #Oscars to not include #DavidOgdenStiers in the memoriam.

The man who narrated and provided the voice of Cogswarth in "Beauty and the Beast." The first animated feature nominated for Best Picture in 1991. pic.twitter.com/nCZEzwSNin — Isaiah Williams (@IsaiahLilBear) March 5, 2018

Absolutely outrageous that the #Oscars missed out Adam West on their In Memoriam section. He redefined Batman, headlined the first Batman film and was a film star before that. He truly deserved to be there! pic.twitter.com/VkBnDZtJGR — The Batman (@GothamsBatman89) March 5, 2018

Hey #Oscars, how you set the In Memoriam segment to a @tompetty song and not include the man himself in the montage? — Peter Barta (@bartap74) March 5, 2018

Disappointed that was Dick Enberg was not included in “In Memoriam.” It wasn’t like he made one cameo. Heaven Can Wait, Gus, Heaven Can Wait, The Naked Gun, Mr. 3000 among others. #Oscarspic.twitter.com/mm671Pw5wC — Steve Vanderpool (@SteveVanderpool) March 5, 2018

Getting left out of the “In Memoriam” montage is the biggest Oscar snub of all https://t.co/891DtplmuW#Oscarspic.twitter.com/bDDiW41aDE — The A.V. Club (@TheAVClub) March 5, 2018

Hello darling followers. Please tell me that In Memoriam didn’t omit Dorothy Malone who WON A FREAKING OSCAR. I am old and I just missed it right? — Farran Nehme (@selfstyledsiren) March 5, 2018

WAIT. They forgot Della Reese in the #InMemoriam! #Oscars — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) March 5, 2018

For a look at some highlights from this year's Oscars, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

2018 Oscars: The Complete Winners List

Margot Robbie, Timothee Chalamet & More Shine Bright in White at the 2018 Oscars

Oscars 2018 Live Updates: 'The Shape of Water' Wins Big at 90th Annual Academy Awards

Related Gallery