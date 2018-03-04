Oscars Jet Ski Winner Reacts to His Big Prize (Exclusive)

Jimmy Kimmel made good on his promise.

In a (futile) effort to tighten up acceptance speeches at this year's Academy Awards, the Oscars host revealed during his opening monologue that the winner with the shortest speech would go home with more than gold -- and get a sick green jet-ski!

"This is not a joke," deadpanned Kimmel, who had the help of the incomparable Helen Mirren in presenting the brand new 2018 Kawasaki Jet Ski Ultra 310LX. "I will be timing you. I have a stopwatch."

Well, when all was said and done, the person who came up big with the shortest speech was Mark Bridges, who won the costume design Oscar for Phantom Thread, who clocked in at about 36 seconds.

And as promised, he -- and Mirren -- came out riding the jet-ski victoriously at the end of the show.

"That was an accident!" Bridges told ET's Cameron Mathison after the show. "I really had things to say... I forgot a sentence and now look -- I got me and Helen Miren on a jet ski and now I have a jet ski."

As for how he found out, Bridges said, "They got me out of the audience and they said can you come to the green room and I was like, oh no, I got the jet ski.

Double congrats, Mark! Drive safely!

