Jimmy Kimmel Offers a Jet-Ski to the Oscar Winner With the Shortest Speech During Opening Monologue

Jimmy Kimmel is officially an Oscars hosting pro.

The 50-year-old comedian returned as host for the second consecutive year at Sunday night's Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, where his opening monologue followed a hilarious black-and-white vintage-style opening that hearkened back to Old Hollywood.

This time around, Kimmel wasted no time poking fun at last year's infamous Moonlight-La La Land flub.

"It is a great honor to be invited back a second time," Kimmel said. "This year when you hear your name called, don't get up right away. Give us a minute."

From there, Kimmel went on to address Time's Up and harassment in workplaces around the country.

"Here's how clueless Hollywood is about women," he quipped. "We made a movie called What Women Want... starring Mel Gibson."

"What happened with Harvey and what's happening all over is long overdue," he noted, adding that he hopes the evening gives a platform to Time's Up and the #MeToo movement. "This is a night for positivity."

Meanwhile, in one of the monologue's funniest moments, Kimmel revealed that a jet-ski would go to the winner of the night... with the shortest acceptance speech. Helen Mirren hilariously showed off the jet-ski, Price Is Right-style.

"In the event of a tie, the jet-ski will go to Christopher Plummer," Kimmel hilariously noted

In the week leading up to the show, Kimmel acknowledged to ET's Kevin Frazier that in the current socio-political climate, he had a lot to address.

"It seems like every year there are serious things happening," Kimmel said while prepping for the awards show on Wednesday. "This year, it seems like there are nine of them happening all at once, so that's something that has to be handled, has to be balanced, have to make sure that people that want time, have enough time to talk about."

Of course, Kimmel geared up for the big night with pancakes and family, sharing an adorable pic of his 3-year-old daughter, Jane, eating an Oscar the Grouch-shaped breakfast treat to Twitter, writing, "Happy Oscar Sunday!"

Watch the video below for more of what Kimmel told ET ahead of the show.

