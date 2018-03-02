Here's How Time's Up Movement Will Be Represented at 2018 Oscars

The Time's Up movement has certainly had its moments this awards season.

From an all-black dress code at the Golden Globes to white roses at the GRAMMYs, the red carpet protests spearheaded by celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington have been loud and clear, raising awareness about the sexual harassment and gender inequality issues that have long plagued Hollywood. But if you're expecting a similar dress code at the 90th Annual Academy Awards this Sunday, don't. Members from the initiative told USA Today that A-listers will still be making a statement, but in a different way.

According to multiple reports, there will not be a red carpet protest at the Oscars. "We are not an awards show protest group," Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernay explained to reporters at a meeting for the media in Los Angeles this week. "So we stand down this time."

However, Time's Up has worked with show producers to carve out "a moment" for the movement that will take place during the live show, Keleigh Thomas, a publicist for Sunshine Sachs, revealed during the meeting.

There's also been a lot of talk about what will happen in regard to Ryan Seacrest this Sunday. He is hosting E!'s red carpet coverage amid sexual harassment allegations made by his former personal stylist, Suzie Hardy, which he has vehemently denied. A source told ET earlier this week that some publicists are considering having their clients skip interviews with the TV host, which was a question reporters also asked members of the Time's Up team during the media meeting.

"God, I'd hate for this whole thing to become a sound bite about Ryan Seacrest, I really would," DuVernay said. "It's up to the individuals that are going to be there to do what they're gonna do."

"There's not an official Time's Up act about this," she continued. "We support people who are bearing witness to what has happened to them, but the bottom line is, if you're on the carpet, you make your individual decision about it."

Since its creation ahead of the Golden Globes, Time's Up has moved far past just Hollywood. USA Today reports that more than 60 industries are now represented by victims who have come to the group with their cases, including finance, tech and hotel workers, with inquiries coming in from countries like Kenya, Pakistan and Kuwait. "We are global at this point," Rhimes said.

Hear more on the initiative in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Oscars 2018: When & How to Watch Live, Red Carpet Arrivals and More

Time's Up: How Reese Witherspoon Spearheaded the Movement Ahead of 2018 Golden Globes

Jennifer Lawrence, Angelina Jolie and More Wear Black at the 2018 BAFTAs to Support Time's Up: Pics

Related Gallery