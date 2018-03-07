Paris Jackson Wants Fans to Stop Editing Her Skin Color: 'I Am What I Am'

Paris Jackson has a message for her fans.

The 19-year-old actress took to Twitter on Tuesday night to ask her followers to please stop editing her skin color.

"I appreciate everything y’all make for me. I enjoy every single edit I see. But please stop lightening my skin to make me look more white," she tweeted. "And please stop darkening my skin to make me look more mixed. I am what I am. I'm aware of what I look like and I [am] finally happy with it."

Paris, whose parents are the late Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe, has previously spoken about her racial identity, telling Rolling Stone last year, "I consider myself black."

"[My dad] would look me in the eyes and he'd point his finger at me and he'd be like, 'You're black. Be proud of your roots.' And I'd be like, 'OK, he's my dad, why would he lie to me?'" she explained. "Most people that don't know me call me white. I've got light skin and, especially since I've had my hair blond, I look like I was born in Finland or something."

For now, Paris is focusing on her acting career and has a role in the action-comedy, Gringo. ET caught up with the film's star, Charlize Theron, at the premiere this week, where she opened up about working with the rising star. Hear what she said about her co-star in the video below.

