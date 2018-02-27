Patton Oswalt Celebrates His Late Wife's Posthumous Book: 'You Did It, Baby'

Patton Oswalt is honoring his late wife through her work.

The 49-year-old comedian, who lost his first wife, Michelle McNamara, to a "combination of prescription medications and an undiagnosed heart condition," in April 2016, celebrated the posthumous release of her book, I'll Be Gone in the Dark, on Tuesday, with a heartfelt tweet that brought tears to more than a few fans' eyes.

"You did it, baby. The book is excellent, the writing brilliant," Oswalt wrote. "You tried to bring kindness to chaos, which was your way. #IllBeGoneInTheDark #MichelleMcNamara."

The comments were immediately flooded with replies, including from Mae Whitman, who shared a bushel of heart emojis followed by, "cannot wait to read."

Another commenter tweeted, "I was doing fine until I read the word 'perfect.' What a great way to honor her," which was replied to with, "This, exactly this. Now I'm all tears."

See the tweet and all the sweet replies below.

You did it, baby. The book is excellent, the writing brilliant. You tried to bring kindness to chaos, which was your way. #IllBeGoneInTheDark#MichelleMcNamarapic.twitter.com/xUKgEXOmR7 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 27, 2018

Oswalt pens an afterward to the book, which has already been listed as a No. 1 seller on Amazon.

RELATED CONTENT:

Patton Oswalt Pens Heartbreaking Letter About Being a Single Dad Following Wife's Tragic Death

Patton Oswalt Says Daughter Is 'So Happy' Now That He's Remarried (Exclusive)

Patton Oswalt Says Finding Love Again Was Like 'Getting Hit by Lightning Twice'

Related Gallery