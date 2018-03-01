Patton Oswalt Reacts to His 'King of Queens' Co-Stars Kevin James and Leah Remini's TV Reunion

Patton Oswalt fully supports his former King of Queens co-stars, Leah Remini and Kevin James, working together again.

The two star on CBS' Kevin Can Wait, but found their onscreen chemistry when they portrayed Doug and Carrie Heffernan for nine seasons, from 1998 to 2007, on The King of Queens. Oswalt played Doug's pal, Spence Olchin, on the wildly popular TV series, and was asked while on Wednesday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen how Kevin Can Wait compares to The King of Queens.

"It's a completely different show. You can't compare one show to another," the 49-year-old comedian said. "Those two working together had great chemistry, so why not use that great chemistry in another project?

After the first season of Kevin Can Wait, James' onscreen wife, played by Erinn Hayes, was killed off and it was announced that Remini would be starring on the show.

Further defending the actors' return to TV together, Oswalt noted, "No one got upset when they had Bogie (Humphrey Bogart) and [Lauren] Bacall back for The Big Sleep because they nailed it in To Have and Have Not."

He added, "They work well together. They like each other. It's great, why not?"

Kevin Can Wait airs Monday nights at 8/7 Central on CBS.

In addition to addressing Remini and James' reunion, Oswalt also opened up to Cohen about finishing his late wife Michelle Eileen McNamara's true crime book, I'll Be Gone in the Dark.

He explained that he "corralled" people to help complete her work, which is about the Golden State Killer, a serial rapist turned murderer who is still at large. "Her whole thing was, 'I just want this guy caught,'" Oswalt expressed.

You did it, baby. The book is excellent, the writing brilliant. You tried to bring kindness to chaos, which was your way. #IllBeGoneInTheDark#MichelleMcNamarapic.twitter.com/xUKgEXOmR7 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 27, 2018

On Tuesday, the A.P. Bio star shared a photo of his late wife's grave with the book, which was released this week, lying on top of it. "You did it, baby," he tweeted. "The book is excellent, the writing brilliant. You tried to bring kindness to chaos, which was your way. #IllBeGoneInTheDark #MichelleMcNamara"

