Laurence Fishburne
The
Latest
in Laurence Fishburne
Biggest Celebrity Breakups of 2017
Find out which stars called it quits this year.
Laurence Fishburne Dishes on Co-Parenting Daughter With Gina Torres After Split (Exclusive)
While promoting his new film, 'Last Flag Flying,' the actor also shared an update the possibility of appearing in his on-screen granddaughter's new 'Black-ish' spinoff.
Laurence Fishburne Files for Divorce From Wife Gina Torres
The couple announced their separation in September.
Laurence Fishburne and Gina Torres Split After 15 Years of Marriage
ET last spoke to Torres, sans her wedding ring, at the Fox post-Emmys after-party on Sunday.
