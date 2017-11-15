Pharrell Williams Creates a Song That Won't Be Released for 100 Years

Pharrell Williams is making a big statement with his latest song.

The 44-year-old singer has recorded a track that will not be released for 100 years -- until 2117.

Williams has partnered with LOUIS XIII Cognac on the song, which was created to shine a light on environmental issues. "100 Years" was recorded onto a record made of clay from the chalky soil of the Cognac region, and stored in the cellars of LOUIS XIII in a state-of-the-art safe specially designed by Fichet-Bauche that is only destructible when submerged in water.

According to a press release, LOUIS VIII and Williams hope to motivate the population to take action against global warming, as scientists have projected that a significant portion of the world's land (including Williams' song) will be underwater in the next century.