Pink to Be Honored at the MTV Video Music Awards: A Look Back at Her Best Music Videos!

We're officially one day away from the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards!

Plenty of celebrities will take the stage at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, to entertain audiences with stellar performances. While we have to patiently wait to see which artists will nab a coveted Moon Person this year, we already know Pink will be going home with a win. She's receiving the most prestigious prize of the night, the Video Vanguard Award.

Ahead of the show, ET's rounded up Pink's best music videos from her 17 years in the spotlight. Check them out below!

2000: Most Girls

"But I'm not every girl, and I don't need that world to validate me." Those were some of the first lyrics the world ever heard from Pink back when she released her first solo album, Can't Take Me Home, in 2000. "Most Girls" was the second single from the album, highlighting the singer's pop-meets-R&B style. The music video featured the fit artist showing off her boxing skills, dance moves and, of course, that bright pink hair.

2001 - "Get the Party Started"

At a time when artists like Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera were ruling the pop game, Pink came back on the scene and made a statement with "Get the Party Started," the debut single off her second album, Missundaztood. The accompanying music video for the pop-rock track was one of the first major looks at the now 37-year-old singer's signature style -- a badass changing the game with her rad fashion trends and punk attitude. At the 2002 VMAs, the music video took home the awards for Best Female Video and Best Dance Video.

2001: "Lady Marmalade"

Pink teamed up with Mya, Lil' Kim and Christina Aguilera for this sexy cover, which appeared on the Moulin Rouge! soundtrack and remains one of the best collaborations of its time. In the video, Pink struts her stuff in a variety of outfits, including a corset, sparkly bra and curly pink wig.

2009 - "So What"

During her temporary split from husband Carey Hart, Pink wrote what was arguably her most badass album of all time, Funhouse. The album included the playful revenge track, "So What," with a music video that perfectly matched up with the rebel lyrics.

When it was time to shoot the music video, the two had secretly gotten back together, and Hart actually made a cameo in it… but apparently, he was tricked! In interviews at the time, Pink claimed Hart had no idea she had written a song about him until he showed up on set.

Pink and the former freestyle motocross racer have been going strong ever since. They share two kids, daughter Willow, 6, and son Jameson, 8 months.

2012 - "Try"

Face paint, backflips and plenty of trust falls -- Pink showcases her dance moves with a breathtaking contemporary dance choreographed by the Goldenboyz and stunt choreographer Sebastien Stella. Pink partnered with Colt Prattes for the video, who would later star as Johnny in ABC's Dirty Dancing remake.

"Making this video was the most fun I've ever had in my entire career," she said at the time. "I never wanted it to end. It's my favorite video ever."

The pop rock ballad is the second single from her sixth studio album, The Truth About Love.

2017 - "What About Us"

Proving she's not going anywhere, anytime soon, the mother of two released her latest music video earlier this month for "What About Us," the debut single off her Beautiful Trauma album, which drops Friday, Oct. 13. Featuring stunning choreography by The Goldenboyz, Pink and her background dancers beautifully interpret the track's catchy lyrics in the politically charged video.

The MTV Video Music Awards airs live from The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

