Pink's 1-Year-Old Son Rocks His Dad's Motocross Helmet in Ridiculously Cute New Pic

Pardon us while we faint from cuteness.



Pink shared the cutest photo of her 1-year-old son, Jameson, stepping in his dad's footsteps on Thursday.



Jameson is seen walking in a kitchen as he rocks papa Carey Hart's motocross helmet, which is quite large on his little head. It's pretty fitting, seeing as the toddler was rocking a red-and-gray striped onesie outfitted with a rocket emblem sewn onto it.



"Safety first," Pink captioned the sweet shot, where you can also see Hart's arm holding onto the helmet.

Safety first A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Feb 28, 2018 at 10:32am PST

Hart, 42, is a retired freestyle motocross racer and has been married to Pink since 2006. The couple is also proud parents to a 6-year-old daughter, Willow.



Last week, Pink, shared another cute shot of her baby boy helping out in the studio, and "safety first" was the motto there as well -- Jameson is rocking a pair of kids headphones as he plays with a soundboard in the photo.

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Feb 24, 2018 at 9:16pm PST

The 38-year-old singer definitely has both her kids and music on the brain. On Thursday, she also kicked off her Beautiful Trauma World Tour in Pheonix, Arizona, and, as we've come to expect from Pink, acrobatics were included.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Hart was in Arizona to support his wife, sharing his own snap during her concert, captioned, "Night 1 going down."

Night 1 going down 🤘🏼 A post shared by Carey Hart (@hartluck) on Mar 1, 2018 at 7:39pm PST

Willow was even there getting her own biking on. "Willz and i getting our RAD on at the venue! #TMinus24Hours," Hart shared on Instagram on Wednesday.

For more on the "What About Us" singer and her adorable family, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Pink Slams Hater Who Criticized Her Super Bowl LII National Anthem Performance

Pink's Daughter Willow Adorably Sells Candy for Charity Backstage During Rehearsals

Super Bowl 2018: Pink's Family Is Ready For the Eagles to Fly!

Related Gallery