Pink's Husband Carey Hart Shares Cute Pics of Daughter Willow Helping Out in the Shop

Cary Hart is putting his daughter to work!

Pink's husband took to Instagram on Friday to share adorable photos of their daughter, Willow, helping him out in the shop.

The 6-year-old sweetly watches her dad work on his bike in one pic, which Hart captioned, "Willz helping me put some fresh @ridedunlop on my @indianmotorcycle last week. So much fun when she helps out in the shop. #PapasGirl @bel_raycompany @51fiftyenergy."

In another shot, Willow is seen getting her hands dirty, under Hart's watchful eye. "Extra set of hands are always good when working in the shop 👍👍. Thanks for the help, willz," he wrote.

Willow's got a bright future ahead of her, no matter what she decides to do. On Thursday, Hart shared a photo of Willow and her friend, Gracie, selling candy for charity while her mom was in rehearsals.

"Willz and her friend Gracie wanted to do some charity work. So they bought bulk candy and set up a table in catering at mama @pink rehersal Hall. They are donating the money to #Haiti 👍👍," he wrote. "Good work ladies, doing your part. #DontTellTrump."

Hart and Pink are also parents to 1-year-old son Jameson. See more on the sweet family in the video below.

