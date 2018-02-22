Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Enjoys a Surprise Baby Shower in New York City

Chrissy Teigen's baby boy is already getting showered with love!

The 32-year-old model isn't due to give birth until June, but that didn't stop her best friends from throwing her a surprise baby shower in New York City on Wednesday.

Teigen took to Instagram to gush over the party, telling fans, "These are the best girlfriends on the planet. I have a surprise baby shower!"

"Man. Ain’t nothin like girlfriends," she captioned the video. "Love you guys so much. Thank you for loving me back." Throughout the night, Teigen and her soon-to-be second child received several gifts, including a Hatch Mama gift box, Andrea Beaty’s children’s book, Iggy Peck, Architect, and a Polaroid OneStep 2 Instant Film Camera.

Teigen opened up about expecting baby No. 2 during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, revealing that she and husband John Legend still haven't decided on a name for their baby boy.

"Boy names are really tough. I don't even think he will have a middle name because we can't even think of a first name," she said.

"I’ve been toying with Dick Legend a lot … Richard Legend,” Teigen continued. “Everyone’s like, ‘Why don’t you do the J.J. thing, John Jr.?' But John and his ego, he was like, 'I don’t want him to feel like he has to live up to that.'"

"And I was like, 'Wow, you are a jerk,'" she cracked. "'Sorry, heaven forbid he do what you do. So incredible.'"

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Chrissy Teigen Reveals Why She Hopes Baby Number 2 Is Just Like Husband John Legend (Exclusive)

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Slays in All-Black Outfit Channeling Beyonce: Pic!

Chrissy Teigen Fears Daughter Luna Will ‘Hate’ Her Baby Brother for the Most Hilarious Reason