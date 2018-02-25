Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Says She's 'Ready' For the Possibility of Suffering Post-Partum Depression Again

Chrissy Teigen continues to be candid about her life as a mom, and her concerns about her previous struggles with post-partum depression.

In an interview at the Create & Cultivate conference with her friend and hairstylist Jen Atkin in Los Angeles on Saturday night, the 32-year-old model revealed she's worried she may suffer from PPD after she gives birth to her son.

“Do I worry about it with this little boy? I do,” she said. “But I also know that when it does happen -- if it does -- I’m so ready for it. I have the perfect people around me for it. That’s why I stand for a real core group of people around me.”

Teigen described the impact of PPD as "coming down from any drug" after having so many endorphins from her IVF treatments.

“I had just had Luna. I knew I had an incredible life and husband and family and all the resources necessary," she recalled. "I knew that I was personally unhappy, but I didn’t think that anything was wrong with it because I just assumed that that’s the way it goes. You have a kid, you’re sad, you lose those endorphins and that’s the way it is.

She added, “I do wish, if anything, that more people had spoken up around me. I encourage anyone who sees something around them to point it out. It took me to finally sit myself down because I think it’s hard for people to point something out."

The Lip Sync Battle host has become very outspoken on the issue, writing an essay for Glamour magazine last year where she revealed she hardly ate and did not feel like herself.

"One thing that really got me was just how short I was with people," she wrote. "When I wasn’t in the studio, I never left the house. I mean, never. Not even a tiptoe outside. I’d ask people who came inside why they were wet. Was it raining? How would I know? I had every shade closed."

At the conference, Teigen also admitted she had advantages when it came to battling PPD.

“I cannot explain how much I look up to people that are still trying to grow into what they want to be,” she explained. “I’m older now, I’ve been through the dues of it all. But I don’t know how I would have handled it if I were still paying the dues and having to answer to certain people. I think I would have been too weak, honestly. I don’t know how you guys do it every single day.”

