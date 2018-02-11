Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shares Topless Salad-Making Pic: 'Plz Don't Shame Me'

Chrissy Teigen is an American treasure.

The pregnant model continued to keep it real on Instagram on Sunday, sharing a topless picture of herself preparing an all natural salad while "au naturel."

"Plz don’t shame me I am a strong proud salad making woman just being natural and trying to live my life," the 32-year-old chef captioned the pic.

Teigen is not totally in the buff in the hilarious photo. Her baby bump peeks out over her towel, while her breasts are covered by two very fitting emoji's -- plates of salad.

Do not worry, Chrissy, no one could shame this truly joyous moment. Check out the silly snap below!

Of course, adorableness pretty much runs in the family, as Teigen and John Legend await baby No. 2 with big sister-to-be, 1-year-old Luna.

Watch the video below to see Teigen tell ET why she hopes their second child ends up just like her husband.

