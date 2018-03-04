Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Skips Oscars Festivities in Favor of Tacos

Chrissy Teigen has her priorities in order.

The pregnant model joked that she has "cancelled Oscars Sunday" this year in favor of scouting for tacos.

"I have cancelled Oscars Sunday and am trying to track down the taco truck featured in Ugly Delicious. Does anyone around six months pregnant need a dress," she wrote on Twitter.

Teigen later clarified that, although she never planned to attend the actual Academy Awards ceremony this year, she did opt out of attending any viewing or after-parties. Instead, she and daughter Luna will be flying to China on Sunday night to join John Legend on tour.

Perhaps most importantly, she did manage to track down that taco truck in question: Mariscos Jalisco in Los Angeles.

I have cancelled Oscars Sunday and am trying to track down the taco truck featured in Ugly Delicious. does anyone around 6 months pregnant need a dress — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 4, 2018

FOOD AND WINE to the rescue!! taco truck is mariscos jalisco #2 https://t.co/rm9XlqXeli must find their twitter — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 4, 2018

THAT WAS EASY @MARISCOSJALISCO — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 4, 2018

clarification: I was never going to the oscars this year! just no longer going to any viewings or after parties. I am, however, flying to china super late tonight post taco party. luna is coming on tour! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 4, 2018

Earlier this week, Teigen reminisced about her fashion of Oscars past with a flashback Instagram post showcasing some of her favorite looks.

"Happy Oscars weekend! Some throwbacks to our #Oscars Sundays throughout the years," she captioned the slideshow. "Brace yourself for coral dress -- colored contacts and seven days in a tanning bed, ohhhh dear. Young Chrissy, you kill me."

Teigen and Legend are expecting their second child, a boy, in June. For more on the pregnancy, watch below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Oscars 2018 Live Updates: A Minute-By-Minute Breakdown of the 90th Annual Academy Awards

Adam Rippon Wears Stylish Leather Harness to the 2018 Oscars -- See His Stylish Look!

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shares Sonogram of Baby Boy

Related Gallery