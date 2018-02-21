Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Slays in All-Black Outfit Channeling Beyonce: Pic!

Chrissy Teigen is definitely nailing maternity style.

The 32-year-old model was snapped out and about in New York City on Wednesday, looking fierce in a flowy black dress, sheer cover-up, sunglasses and a wide black hat reminiscent of Beyonce's iconic "Formation" look.

Teigen is currently pregnant with her second child, a baby boy, with husband John Legend, and is due in June. The two are already parents to their adorable daughter, 1-year-old Luna.

Teigen has made no secret of her admiration for Queen Bey. Last month, she recalled getting starstruck when greeting Beyonce at the GRAMMYs this year, and the hilarious awkwardness that ensued.

“On our way out, I was like, ‘We have to say something, right?’” she told Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon about running into Beyonce and JAY-Z. “And I took both her hands -- I don’t do this for anybody, it was very weird -- and John [Legend]’s like, ‘What the hell are you doing?’ And I took her hands and I got down on my knees and I was like, ‘Sorry to bother you, My Queen.’ Like, who says that?! It was like, m’lady. Like, what do you even -- who am I?”

ET spoke with Teigen last month, when she said she hopes her future son will be just like Legend.

"Baby Luna's more like me...and I realized I can be difficult," she joked.

