Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Displays a Hint of a Baby Bump in NYC: Pic!

Looks like Khloe Kardashian is no longer shy about showing her burgeoning baby bump!

Though the 33-year-old reality star had recently been keeping her stomach concealed while out and about, Khloe showed a hint of her pregnancy in New York City on Thursday while filming for Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Rocking a tight black button-up top and a furry coat, Khloe's tiny belly was visible, as she looked glam as usual drinking a coffee and carrying an Hermes Birkin bag.