Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Displays a Hint of a Baby Bump in NYC: Pic!
Looks like Khloe Kardashian is no longer shy about showing her burgeoning baby bump!
Though the 33-year-old reality star had recently been keeping her stomach concealed while out and about, Khloe showed a hint of her pregnancy in New York City on Thursday while filming for Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Rocking a tight black button-up top and a furry coat, Khloe's tiny belly was visible, as she looked glam as usual drinking a coffee and carrying an Hermes Birkin bag.
On Thursday, a source told ET that Khloe and her boyfriend, 26-year-old NBA star Tristan Thompson, are expecting a boy. ET learned last month that Khloe is pregnant with her first child.
Moms-To-Be Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Laugh About Having ‘So Many Babies’ in New Video
And it looks like Khloe's famous family couldn't be happier. ET sat down with Khloe's mom, Kris Jenner, on Tuesday in New York City, where she gushed about Khloe currently being in a great place in her life.
"We love Tristan so much, and she's so happy, and she's been through so much," Kris said about Khloe. "Just seeing her be able to do something so creative with [her denim line] Good American -- that's her passion. On top of it, to be in such a great place in her personal life is amazing. She's really happy."
Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Cheers on Boyfriend Tristan Thompson at Cavaliers’ Season Opener
Kris also told ET that Khloe is now spending most of her time in Cleveland, Ohio, where Thompson plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
"She lives most of the time now in Cleveland, so that's interesting, because she's not around every day," Kris shared.
Watch below: