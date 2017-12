Khloe Kardashian is very excited to finally talk about being a mom-to-be!



The 33-year-old reality star hasn't stopped working out during her pregnancy, but she did keep the good news off social media for quite some time. That means we weren't getting any peeks of her workouts, which she used to love posting on Snapchat.



On Christmas Eve, Khloe was finally back at it, showing her solid form as she performed squats, push-ups and a whole bunch of other advanced workout moves as Demi Lovato's "Sorry Not Sorry" played in the background.



She covered up her baby bump in a black Nike sweatshirt, matching leggings and a plaid shirt tied around her waist and used a gold "Merry Christmas" filter that featured plenty of glowing reindeers floating around her.

Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat



"I love that I can finally Snap my workouts again," she said in a video where her voice was altered to a high-pitched tone by a Christmas filter.



"You guys are making me so excited and, like, just making it so real," she added in a second vid, pointing to the "Baby on the Way" sticker from Snapchat that was in the lower corner of her screen.

Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

The Good American designer also showed off a sweet present from her BFFs, Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq McCray. The twins gifted their longtime pal a sparkly gold bracelet that read "Mommy."

Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

Now that Khloe doesn't have to hide her burgeoning belly, we have a feeling we'll be getting a lot more fun snaps like this before the baby arrives.



In October, a source told ET that Khloe and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, are expecting a baby boy. This marks the first child for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, while Tristan has a 1-year-old son, Prince, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.



For more on Khloe's big pregnancy announcement, watch the video below.



