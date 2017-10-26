Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Rocks Pantsless Look in New York City -- See the Pic!
Khloe Kardashian is making maternity style her own.
The 33-year-old reality star, who is currently expecting her first child with her NBA star boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, stepped out in an oversized Good American sweatshirt -- and no pants -- in New York City on Thursday.
Kardashian sported a much different look while filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians in the city just hours earlier. The expecting star wore a tight black button-up top, showing off a hint of her baby bump underneath.
A source told ET the same day that Kardashian and Thompson will be welcoming a baby boy. ET learned last month that the couple were expecting their first child together.
During an interview with ET on Tuesday, Kris Jenner gushed about her daughter being in such a great place in her life.
"We love Tristan so much, and she's so happy, and she's been through so much," Jenner said. "Just seeing her be able to do something so creative with [her denim line] Good American -- that's her passion. On top of it, to be in such a great place in her personal life is amazing. She's really happy."
