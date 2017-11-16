Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Poses in Only a Bodysuit and Blazer, Sister Kim Replicates the Style
Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West appear to be sharing a closet -- or at least a stylist.
On Tuesday night, Khloe stepped out to support of her older sister at her fragrance launch in Los Angeles, California, and while Kim was the guest of honor, her pregnant sibling turned heads in her all-black ensemble.
Khloe, 33, decided to ditch the pants, and instead opted for fishnet stockings and a black bodysuit. She managed to hide whatever sign of a baby bump she may have by wearing a black blazer over the skimpy style, which she paired with black ankle boots and a gold-chained purse.
The very next night, Kim stepped out in strikingly similar style. The 37-year-old reality star showed up to the Bumble Bizz Los Angeles Launch Dinner at Nobu Malibu wearing a black suit jacket and small biker shorts that resembled her sister's bodysuit.
Making the style all her own, Kim did not wear fishnets and ankle boots but instead threw on a pair of nude heels.
While they each added their own personality to the outfit, the sisters both chose to pull their blonde hair back in low ponytails and wear low-key makeup as to allow the ensemble to do all the talking.
Fans of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars might be surprised to see Kim wearing such a similar look to that of Khloe, given what she she told James Corden on Wednesday's Late Late Show.
When asked to rank her sisters from best to worst dressed, Kim said it was Khloe who had the worst fashion sense. "She’s going to kill me," the mother of two exclaimed. "I’m so sorry."
Earlier this month, KUWTK fan Jennifer Lawrence even brought up how Kim rags her sister when the two appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
"Is Khloe in on you being subtly rude to her, or are you just, like, subtly rude?" Lawrence asked while interviewing Kim when she guest hosted the late night show.
"What, like, about her style?" Kim inquired before flipping her hair. "I love Khloe. We all go through our periods, and her and I are really vibing right now."
She then added, "I just, maybe, was rude about her style -- but I love her style."
