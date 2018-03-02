Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Invite Over 2,600 People to Watch Their Wedding at Windsor Castle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not only invited their family and friends to their May 19 wedding, they've also asked a few thousand fans to attend.

On Friday, it was announced that the couple will have 2,640 additional guests at their nuptials that have been invited into the grounds of Windsor Castle to watch the arrivals of the bride and groom. In addition, these lucky fans will also get to see the wedding guests entering the chapel and view the carriage procession as it departs from the castle.

Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, were quite specific as to what sort of people they wanted standing outside their wedding. The group is to be made up of a broad range of backgrounds and ages, including, according to the press release, "young people who have shown strong leadership, and those who have served their communities."

The couple would like 200 guests to be comprised from charities and organizations that they have a close association with, including those which Harry serves as patron.

Another 100 people will come from schools that are affiliated with the Windsor Castle community, while 530 members of The Royal Households and Crown Estate are invited.

The rest of the 610 guests will be Windsor Castle community members, including residents of Windsor Castle and members of the St George's Chapel community.

As for the famous faces that are to attend the royal wedding, Ed Sheeran and Elton John are presumed to be on the guest list and Mel B recently hinted that she and the other members of the Spice Girls will be there!

